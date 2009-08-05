10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444534729, 9780444534736

10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009, Volume 27

1st Edition

Editors: Rita de Brito Alves Claudio Oller do Nascimento Evaristo Biscaia
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444534729
eBook ISBN: 9780444534736
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th August 2009
Page Count: 2165
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
560.00
476.00
600.00
510.00
365.00
310.25
455.00
386.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book contains the proceedings of the 10e of a series of international symposia on process systems engineering (PSE) initiated in 1982. The special focus of PSE09 is how PSE methods can support sustainable resource systems and emerging technologies in the areas of green engineering.

Key Features

Contains fully searchable CD of all printed contributions

Focus on sustainable green engineering

* 9 Plenary papers, 21 Keynote lectures by leading experts in the field

Readership

Researchers and practitioners involved in the creation and application of computing-based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control and maintenance of chemical and petrochemical process industries.

Table of Contents

Area 1: Modeling, Supporting Methods and Tools

- Multi-scale modeling: molecules, continua, equipment, process, site 
- Linking experiments to models 
- Hybrid rigorous / data-driven models
- Rigorous modeling of process equipment 
- Information Modeling
- Data Mining
- Large-scale optimization methods
- Global optimization methods
- Optimization under uncertainty
- Industrial applications and case studies
 
Area 2: Product and Process Design

- Particulate processing: formulation, grinding, agglomeration
- Integration along lifecycle: from product design to manufacturing; sustainability
- CFD - applications to increase productivity 
- Sustainable and Environmentally conscious process design
- Design of water process networks
- Synthesis of complex separation systems
- Multi-scale design and modeling of new materials 
- New strategies/methods applied to design management
- Industrial applications and case studies
 
Area 3: Operations and Control

- Data driven diagnosis and supervision 
- Real-time optimization, planning and scheduling 
- Model-based control of distributed systems: crystallization, polymerization, reactors, separation equipment
- Environmentally safe systems for material and product storage and transportation
- Zero effluent-emission-waste production: technologies and successful cases
- Integrated optimization of energy generation and consumption 
- Development and application of soft sensors
- Industrial applications and case studies

Area 4: Non-traditional applications of process systems engineering

- Material and formulation design
- Process Intensification for sustainable development
- Carbon Sequestration - sustainability
- Sustainable Resources Systems
- Renewable and environmentally safe sources of energy and raw material 
- Integration of renewable, biomass and energy technologies 
- Energy saving and pollution reduction
- Biological Systems / Biochemical and material processing
- Drug delivery systems 
- Modeling: molecular, cells, organs 
- Data mining and pattern recognition
- Oil and gas processing
- Design of offshore systems
- Operation of oil and gas wells
- Industrial applications and case studies

Area 5: Business decision support

- Life cycle 
- Supply chain and logistics
- Enterprise-wide optimization
- Planning and scheduling of process networks
- Inventory Control
- Financial risk assessment 
- Information and knowledge management 
- Industrial applications and case studies


Area 6: Education in process systems engineering

Details

No. of pages:
2165
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444534729
eBook ISBN:
9780444534736

About the Editor

Rita de Brito Alves

Claudio Oller do Nascimento

Evaristo Biscaia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.