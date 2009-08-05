10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009, Volume 27

Area 1: Modeling, Supporting Methods and Tools

- Multi-scale modeling: molecules, continua, equipment, process, site

- Linking experiments to models

- Hybrid rigorous / data-driven models

- Rigorous modeling of process equipment

- Information Modeling

- Data Mining

- Large-scale optimization methods

- Global optimization methods

- Optimization under uncertainty

- Industrial applications and case studies



Area 2: Product and Process Design

- Particulate processing: formulation, grinding, agglomeration

- Integration along lifecycle: from product design to manufacturing; sustainability

- CFD - applications to increase productivity

- Sustainable and Environmentally conscious process design

- Design of water process networks

- Synthesis of complex separation systems

- Multi-scale design and modeling of new materials

- New strategies/methods applied to design management

- Industrial applications and case studies



Area 3: Operations and Control

- Data driven diagnosis and supervision

- Real-time optimization, planning and scheduling

- Model-based control of distributed systems: crystallization, polymerization, reactors, separation equipment

- Environmentally safe systems for material and product storage and transportation

- Zero effluent-emission-waste production: technologies and successful cases

- Integrated optimization of energy generation and consumption

- Development and application of soft sensors

- Industrial applications and case studies

Area 4: Non-traditional applications of process systems engineering

- Material and formulation design

- Process Intensification for sustainable development

- Carbon Sequestration - sustainability

- Sustainable Resources Systems

- Renewable and environmentally safe sources of energy and raw material

- Integration of renewable, biomass and energy technologies

- Energy saving and pollution reduction

- Biological Systems / Biochemical and material processing

- Drug delivery systems

- Modeling: molecular, cells, organs

- Data mining and pattern recognition

- Oil and gas processing

- Design of offshore systems

- Operation of oil and gas wells

- Industrial applications and case studies

Area 5: Business decision support

- Life cycle

- Supply chain and logistics

- Enterprise-wide optimization

- Planning and scheduling of process networks

- Inventory Control

- Financial risk assessment

- Information and knowledge management

- Industrial applications and case studies



Area 6: Education in process systems engineering