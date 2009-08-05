10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009, Volume 27
1st Edition
Description
This book contains the proceedings of the 10e of a series of international symposia on process systems engineering (PSE) initiated in 1982. The special focus of PSE09 is how PSE methods can support sustainable resource systems and emerging technologies in the areas of green engineering.
Key Features
Contains fully searchable CD of all printed contributions
Focus on sustainable green engineering
* 9 Plenary papers, 21 Keynote lectures by leading experts in the field
Readership
Researchers and practitioners involved in the creation and application of computing-based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control and maintenance of chemical and petrochemical process industries.
Table of Contents
Area 1: Modeling, Supporting Methods and Tools
- Multi-scale modeling: molecules, continua, equipment, process, site
- Linking experiments to models
- Hybrid rigorous / data-driven models
- Rigorous modeling of process equipment
- Information Modeling
- Data Mining
- Large-scale optimization methods
- Global optimization methods
- Optimization under uncertainty
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 2: Product and Process Design
- Particulate processing: formulation, grinding, agglomeration
- Integration along lifecycle: from product design to manufacturing; sustainability
- CFD - applications to increase productivity
- Sustainable and Environmentally conscious process design
- Design of water process networks
- Synthesis of complex separation systems
- Multi-scale design and modeling of new materials
- New strategies/methods applied to design management
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 3: Operations and Control
- Data driven diagnosis and supervision
- Real-time optimization, planning and scheduling
- Model-based control of distributed systems: crystallization, polymerization, reactors, separation equipment
- Environmentally safe systems for material and product storage and transportation
- Zero effluent-emission-waste production: technologies and successful cases
- Integrated optimization of energy generation and consumption
- Development and application of soft sensors
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 4: Non-traditional applications of process systems engineering
- Material and formulation design
- Process Intensification for sustainable development
- Carbon Sequestration - sustainability
- Sustainable Resources Systems
- Renewable and environmentally safe sources of energy and raw material
- Integration of renewable, biomass and energy technologies
- Energy saving and pollution reduction
- Biological Systems / Biochemical and material processing
- Drug delivery systems
- Modeling: molecular, cells, organs
- Data mining and pattern recognition
- Oil and gas processing
- Design of offshore systems
- Operation of oil and gas wells
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 5: Business decision support
- Life cycle
- Supply chain and logistics
- Enterprise-wide optimization
- Planning and scheduling of process networks
- Inventory Control
- Financial risk assessment
- Information and knowledge management
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 6: Education in process systems engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2165
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 5th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534729
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534736