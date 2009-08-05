10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009, Volume 27
1st Edition
Part A
Table of Contents
Area 1: Modeling, Supporting Methods and Tools
- Multi-scale modeling: molecules, continua, equipment, process, site
- Linking experiments to models
- Hybrid rigorous / data-driven models
- Rigorous modeling of process equipment
- Information Modeling
- Data Mining
- Large-scale optimization methods
- Global optimization methods
- Optimization under uncertainty
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 2: Product and Process Design
- Particulate processing: formulation, grinding, agglomeration
- Integration along lifecycle: from product design to manufacturing; sustainability
- CFD - applications to increase productivity
- Sustainable and Environmentally conscious process design
- Design of water process networks
- Synthesis of complex separation systems
- Multi-scale design and modeling of new materials
- New strategies/methods applied to design management
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 3: Operations and Control
- Data driven diagnosis and supervision
- Real-time optimization, planning and scheduling
- Model-based control of distributed systems: crystallization, polymerization, reactors, separation equipment
- Environmentally safe systems for material and product storage and transportation
- Zero effluent-emission-waste production: technologies and successful cases
- Integrated optimization of energy generation and consumption
- Development and application of soft sensors
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 4: Non-traditional applications of process systems engineering
- Material and formulation design
- Process Intensification for sustainable development
- Carbon Sequestration - sustainability
- Sustainable Resources Systems -- Renewable and environmentally safe sources of energy and raw material -- Integration of renewable, biomass and energy technologies -- Energy saving and pollution reduction
- Biological Systems / Biochemical and material processing -- Drug delivery systems -- Modeling: molecular, cells, organs -- Data mining and pattern recognition
- Oil and gas processing -- Design of offshore systems -- Operation of oil and gas wells -- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 5: Business decision support
- Life cycle
- Supply chain and logistics
- Enterprise-wide optimization
- Planning and scheduling of process networks
- Inventory Control
- Financial risk assessment
- Information and knowledge management
- Industrial applications and case studies
Area 6: Education in process systems engineering
The 10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering, PSE’09, will be held in Salvador-Bahia, Brazil, on August 16–20, 2009. The special focus of PSE 2009 is Sustainability, Energy, and Engineering.
PSE 2009 is the tenth in the triennial series of international symposia on process systems engineering initiated in 1982. The meeting brings together the worldwide PSE community of researchers and practitioners who are involved in the creation and application of computing-based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control and maintenance of chemical and petrochemical process industries. PSE’09 will look at how PSE methods and tools can support sustainable resource systems, emerging technologies in the areas of green engineering, and environmentally conscious design of industrial processes.
Researchers and practitioners who are involved in the creation and application of computing-based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control and maintenance of chemical and petrochemical process industries
