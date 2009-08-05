10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - PSE2009, Volume 27

The 10th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering, PSE’09, will be held in Salvador-Bahia, Brazil, on August 16–20, 2009. The special focus of PSE 2009 is Sustainability, Energy, and Engineering.



PSE 2009 is the tenth in the triennial series of international symposia on process systems engineering initiated in 1982. The meeting brings together the worldwide PSE community of researchers and practitioners who are involved in the creation and application of computing-based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control and maintenance of chemical and petrochemical process industries. PSE’09 will look at how PSE methods and tools can support sustainable resource systems, emerging technologies in the areas of green engineering, and environmentally conscious design of industrial processes.