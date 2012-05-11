10th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging
1st Edition
Description
This book presents the papers from the latest international conference, following on from the highly successful previous conferences in this series held regularly since 1978. Papers cover all current and novel aspects of turbocharging systems design for boosting solutions for engine downsizing. The focus of the papers is on the application of turbocharger and other pressure charging devices to spark ignition (SI) and compression ignition (CI) engines in the passenger car and commercial vehicles. Novel boosting solutions for diesel engines operating in the industrial and marine market sectors are also included.
The current emission legislations and environmental trends for reducing CO2 and fuel consumption are the major market forces in the transport (land and marine) and industry sectors. In these market sectors the internal combustion engine is the key product where downsizing is the driver for development for both SI and CI engines in the passenger car and commercial vehicle applications. The more stringent future market forces and environmental considerations mean more stringent engine downsizing, thus, novel systems are required to provide boosting solutions including hybrid, electric-motor and exhaust waste energy recovery systems for high efficiency, response, reliability, durability and compactness etc. For large engines the big challenge is to enhance the high specific power and efficiency whilst reducing emission levels (Nox and Sox) with variable quality fuels. This will require turbocharging systems for very high boost pressure, efficiency and a high degree of system flexibility.
Key Features
- Presents papers from all the latest international conference
- Papers cover all aspects of the turbocharging systems design for boosting solutions for engine downsizing
- The focus of the papers is on the application of turbocharger and other pressure charging devices to spark ignition (SI) and compression ignition (CI) engines in the passenger car and commercial vehicles
Readership
Mechanical engineers, industry designers, academics, students
Table of Contents
Session 1: Novel Applications
Chapter 1: HyBoost – An intelligently electrified optimised downsized gasoline engine concept
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 HYBOOST CONCEPT
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 2: Turbo-Discharging for improved engine torque and fuel economy
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 TURBO-DISCHARGING
3 EXPERIMENTAL HARDWARE
4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
5 SYSTEM PERFORMANCE
6 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
7 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Session 2A: High-Boost and Two-Stage Systems
Chapter 3: Boost system selection for a heavily downsized spark ignition prototype engine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THE ULTRABOOST PROJECT
3 BOOSTING ASSESSMENT
4 BOOSTING SYSTEM
5 BOOSTING COMPONENTS
6 BOOSTING SYSTEM SCORING
7 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 4: R2S™ – modelling and consequences for the boost control
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 SYSTEM DESCRIPTION
3 MODELLING
4 POTENTIALS FOR BETTER DYNAMICS AND CONTROLLABILITY
5 CONCLUSION AND OUTLOOK
Chapter 5: Application of two stage turbocharging systems on large engines
ABSTRACT
1 THERMODYNAMIC ASPECTS OF THE TURBOCHARGED ENGINE
1.1 The closed cycle
2 REQUIREMENTS ON THE TURBOCHARGING SYSTEM
3 APPLICATION AND POTENTIAL OF POWER2 IN DIFFERENT ENGINE SEGMENTS
CONCLUSIONS
Session 2B: Turbine Fatigue and Structural
Chapter 6: A new approach to thermo mechanical fatigue shown on turbocharger housings
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH
3 STRESS-LIFE DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH
4 STRAIN-LIFE DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH
5 VISCOPLASTIC APPROXIMATION AND CREEP FATIGUE
6 FINITE-ELEMENT BASED DURABILITY SIMULATION
7 THERMAL SHOCK SIMULATION ON A TURBOCHARGER HOUSING
8 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 7: On the influence of thermal boundary conditions on the Thermo Mechanical Analysis of turbine housing of a turbocharger
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STANDARD WORKFLOW FOR THERMO-MECHANICAL FATIGUE (TMF)
3 SIMPLIFIED TMF PROCESS
4 POSSIBLE EXTENSIONS OF THE STANDARD WORKFLOW
5 CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK
Chapter 8: Compressor wheel low cycle fatigue calculations for off highway applications – an approach to accurately calculate application duty cycle
ABSTRACT
2 INTRODUCTION
3 APPROACH TO LOW CYCLE FATIGUE
4 STANDARDISED APPROACH
5 NEW APPROACH
6 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION
7 FACTORS AFFECTING LOW CYCLE FATIGUE
8 CONCLUSION AND FURTHER WORK
Session 3A: Compressor Aero-Design Optimisation (CFD)
Chapter 9: Variable trim compressor – a new approach to variable compressor geometry
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 OPERATING PRINCIPLE OF THE VARIABLE TRIM COMPRESSOR (VTC)
3 NUMERICAL STUDIES
4 PILOT SURVEY ON THE TURBOCHARGER TEST BENCH
5 VTC DESIGN
6 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
Chapter 10: Design optimisation of an impeller with CFD and Meta-Model of optimal Prognosis (MoP)
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PARAMETRICAL IMPELLER GEOMETRY
3 CFD-MODEL
4 OPTIMISATION
5 RESULTS
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 11: Development of advanced centrifugal compressor for turbocharger, applying control of internal unsteady flow structure
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ENGINE TREND AND THE REQUIREMENTS FOR TURBOCHARGER
I Growth of small displacement turbocharger applications
II Down-sizing with turbocharger for a higher output and capacity enlargement of compressor
III Enlargement of the compressor operating range in response to down-speeding
IV Higher pressure ratio of the compressor for diesel engines
V Down-sizing for low-speed response improvement
VI Efficiency improvement
3 RELATION BETWEEN THE COMPRESSOR WORKING RANGE AND TIP LEAKAGE VORTEX
4 INTRODUCTION OF THE BLADE DEVELOPING TECHNIQUE
5 CONCLUSION
Session 3B: Rotordynamics and Vibrations
Chapter 12: Shaft coking resolution using multiple variable bearing system design optimization for commercial vehicle turbochargers
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 METHODS
3 RESULT
4 CONCLUSIONS
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 13: Advanced rotordynamic simulation of turbochargers using coupled multibody and finite element models
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 SINGLE OIL FILM BEARING WITH MISALIGNMENT
3 TURBOCHARGER MODEL
4 CO-SIMULATION: NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF THE COUPLED SYSTEM
Semi-Implicit Coupling Approach
5 NUMERICAL RESULTS
Chapter 14: Turbocharger blade vibration: Measurement and validation through laser tip-timing
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 TIP-TIMING METHOD
3 COMPARISON OF LASER PROBES WITH OTHER SENSORS
4 MATHEMATICAL MODELLING AND SIMULATION
5 SIMULATION AND TEST RESULTS CORRELATION
6 SUMMARY
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Session 4A: Advancing Simulation and Validation
Chapter 15: On wide mapping of a mixed flow turbine with regard to compressor heat flows during turbocharger testing
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PROBLEM OVERVIEW
3 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
4 TEST RESULTS
5 HEAT TRANSFER CORRECTION
6 CALCULATION OF "ADIABATIC" MAPS
7 CONCLUSIONS AND FURTHER WORK
Chapter 16: Turbocharger matching methodology for improved exhaust energy recovery
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 LITERATURE REVIEW
3 MAP PREDICTION METHOD
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSION
Chapter 17: Experimental investigation under unsteady flow conditions on turbocharger compressors for automotive gasoline engines
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 TEST FACILITY AND MEASURING SYSTEM
3 TEST PROGRAMME
4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Session 4B: Turbine Development Trends
Chapter 18: Development of a common dual axle VNTTM for single- and two-stage off-highway applications
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND
2 PERFORMANCE TARGETS AND AERODYNAMIC DEVELOPMENT
3 ACTUATION SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT AND OPTIMIZATION
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 19: An experimental assessment of the effects of stator vane clearance location on an automotive turbocharger turbine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
3 TEST RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 20: Testing turbine expanders for high efficiency diesels
ABSTRACT
1.0 INTRODUCTION
2.0 DESIGN
3.0 CELL BUILD
4.0 COMMISSIONING
5.0 RUNNING SYSTEM IN MANUAL
6.0 CONCLUSIONS
7.0 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Session 5: Systems and Transient Response
Chapter 21: The role of turbocompound in the era of emissions reduction
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ANALYSIS OVERVIEW
3 RESULTS
3.3 Improvement potential via application of advanced technologies
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 22: Characterization of a low pressure turbine for turbocompounding applications in a mild-hybrid gasoline engine
1 ABSTRACT
3 INTRODUCTION
4 BACKGROUND
5 LOW PRESSURE TURBINE CHARACTERIZATION
6 1-D ENGINE GAS DYNAMIC SIMULATION
7 CONCLUSIONS
8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 23: The transient response of turbocharger turbines
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EQUATION OF ACCELERATION
3 EFFECTS OF TURBOCHARGER PARAMETERS ON TRANSIENT
4 CONCLUSIONS
Session 6: Compressor Development Trends
Chapter 24: Performance of a small-size two-stage centrifugal compressor
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 AERODYNAMIC DESIGN AND ANALYSIS METHODS
3 TEST RIG DESCRIPTION
4 SINGLE-STAGE COMPRESSOR PERFORMANCE
5 TWO-STAGE COMPRESSOR PERFORMANCE
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 25: Effect of diffuser width and tip clearance on the static pressure distributions in a vaneless diffuser of a high-speed centrifugal compressor
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STUDIED DESIGNS AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
3 PRESSURE DISTRIBUTIONS
4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSION
Chapter 26: Experimental and numerical analysis of a classical bleed slot system for a turbocharger compressor
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
BASELINE COMPRESSOR
NUMERICAL METHOD
EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
BASELINE BLEED SLOT SYSTEM
VARIOUS POSITIONS OF THE BLEED SLOT
EFFECT OF INLET SWIRL ON INCIDENCE DUE TO VARIOUS SLOT POSITIONS
CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Session 7: Novel Pressure Charging and High Efficiency Systems
Chapter 27: Dual boost compressor development
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 COMPRESSOR DEVELOPMENT
3 COMPRESSOR CHARACTERISTICS
4 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 28: Electrically driven supercharger using the TurboClaw® compressor for engine downsizing
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ELECTRIC SUPERCHARGING
3 INNOVATION
4 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION
CONCLUSION
5.0 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 29: Development of new turbocharger technologies for energy efficiency and low emissions
1 INTRODUCTION
2 HIGH PRESSURE RATIO MET-MB TURBOCHARGER
3 CONSIDERATIONS FOR LOW-SPEED OPERATION
4 VARIABLE GEOMETRY TURBINE AREA
5 HYBRID TURBOCHARGER SYSTEM
6 CONCLUSION
Session 8: Turbine Unsteady Flow
Chapter 30: Experimental investigation on the effect of pulsations on exhaust manifold-related flows aiming at improved efficiency
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PULSATING FLOW THROUGH CURVED PIPES
3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 31: A comparison of timescales within a pulsed flow turbocharger turbine
ABSTRACT
1 BACKGROUND
2 UNSTEADY CRITERIA
3 EXPERIMENTAL DATA
4 COMPUTATIONAL MODEL
5 TIMESCALES
6 CONCLUSIONS
7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 32: Experimental analysis of turbocharger interaction with a pulsatile flow through time-resolved flow measurements upstream and downstream of the turbine
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP
3 TIME RESOLVED MEASUREMENTS WITH A VORTEX SHEDDING FLOW METER
4 RESULTS
5 CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE WORK
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Additional Papers Not Presented at the Conference
Chapter 33: Reduced model for the radial turbine based on proper orthogonal decomposition
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MODEL REDUCTION METHOD
3 POD MODES FOR A RADIAL TURBINE
4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 34: Unsteady flow-based aeroacoustics analysis in centrifugal compressor
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DESCRIPTION ON THE CENTRIFUGAL COMPRESSOR
3 NUMERICAL METHODOLOGY
4 SPECTRUM ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSION
CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 11th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096135
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092090
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081016626