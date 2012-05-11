10th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging

Your Global Technology Partner

Session 1: Novel Applications

Chapter 1: HyBoost – An intelligently electrified optimised downsized gasoline engine concept

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 HYBOOST CONCEPT

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

SUMMARY and CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 2: Turbo-Discharging for improved engine torque and fuel economy

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 TURBO-DISCHARGING

3 EXPERIMENTAL HARDWARE

4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

5 SYSTEM PERFORMANCE

6 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

7 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Session 2A: High-Boost and Two-Stage Systems

Chapter 3: Boost system selection for a heavily downsized spark ignition prototype engine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE ULTRABOOST PROJECT

3 BOOSTING ASSESSMENT

4 BOOSTING SYSTEM

5 BOOSTING COMPONENTS

6 BOOSTING SYSTEM SCORING

7 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 4: R2S™ – modelling and consequences for the boost control

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SYSTEM DESCRIPTION

3 MODELLING

4 POTENTIALS FOR BETTER DYNAMICS AND CONTROLLABILITY

5 CONCLUSION AND OUTLOOK

Chapter 5: Application of two stage turbocharging systems on large engines

ABSTRACT

1 THERMODYNAMIC ASPECTS OF THE TURBOCHARGED ENGINE

1.1 The closed cycle

2 REQUIREMENTS ON THE TURBOCHARGING SYSTEM

3 APPLICATION AND POTENTIAL OF POWER2 IN DIFFERENT ENGINE SEGMENTS

CONCLUSIONS

Session 2B: Turbine Fatigue and Structural

Chapter 6: A new approach to thermo mechanical fatigue shown on turbocharger housings

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH

3 STRESS-LIFE DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH

4 STRAIN-LIFE DAMAGE OPERATOR APPROACH

5 VISCOPLASTIC APPROXIMATION AND CREEP FATIGUE

6 FINITE-ELEMENT BASED DURABILITY SIMULATION

7 THERMAL SHOCK SIMULATION ON A TURBOCHARGER HOUSING

8 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 7: On the influence of thermal boundary conditions on the Thermo Mechanical Analysis of turbine housing of a turbocharger

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STANDARD WORKFLOW FOR THERMO-MECHANICAL FATIGUE (TMF)

3 SIMPLIFIED TMF PROCESS

4 POSSIBLE EXTENSIONS OF THE STANDARD WORKFLOW

5 CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK

Chapter 8: Compressor wheel low cycle fatigue calculations for off highway applications – an approach to accurately calculate application duty cycle

ABSTRACT

2 INTRODUCTION

3 APPROACH TO LOW CYCLE FATIGUE

4 STANDARDISED APPROACH

5 NEW APPROACH

6 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION

7 FACTORS AFFECTING LOW CYCLE FATIGUE

8 CONCLUSION AND FURTHER WORK

Session 3A: Compressor Aero-Design Optimisation (CFD)

Chapter 9: Variable trim compressor – a new approach to variable compressor geometry

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 OPERATING PRINCIPLE OF THE VARIABLE TRIM COMPRESSOR (VTC)

3 NUMERICAL STUDIES

4 PILOT SURVEY ON THE TURBOCHARGER TEST BENCH

5 VTC DESIGN

6 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

Chapter 10: Design optimisation of an impeller with CFD and Meta-Model of optimal Prognosis (MoP)

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PARAMETRICAL IMPELLER GEOMETRY

3 CFD-MODEL

4 OPTIMISATION

5 RESULTS

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 11: Development of advanced centrifugal compressor for turbocharger, applying control of internal unsteady flow structure

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ENGINE TREND AND THE REQUIREMENTS FOR TURBOCHARGER

I Growth of small displacement turbocharger applications

II Down-sizing with turbocharger for a higher output and capacity enlargement of compressor

III Enlargement of the compressor operating range in response to down-speeding

IV Higher pressure ratio of the compressor for diesel engines

V Down-sizing for low-speed response improvement

VI Efficiency improvement

3 RELATION BETWEEN THE COMPRESSOR WORKING RANGE AND TIP LEAKAGE VORTEX

4 INTRODUCTION OF THE BLADE DEVELOPING TECHNIQUE

5 CONCLUSION

Session 3B: Rotordynamics and Vibrations

Chapter 12: Shaft coking resolution using multiple variable bearing system design optimization for commercial vehicle turbochargers

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 METHODS

3 RESULT

4 CONCLUSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 13: Advanced rotordynamic simulation of turbochargers using coupled multibody and finite element models

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SINGLE OIL FILM BEARING WITH MISALIGNMENT

3 TURBOCHARGER MODEL

4 CO-SIMULATION: NUMERICAL SOLUTION OF THE COUPLED SYSTEM

Semi-Implicit Coupling Approach

5 NUMERICAL RESULTS

Chapter 14: Turbocharger blade vibration: Measurement and validation through laser tip-timing

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 TIP-TIMING METHOD

3 COMPARISON OF LASER PROBES WITH OTHER SENSORS

4 MATHEMATICAL MODELLING AND SIMULATION

5 SIMULATION AND TEST RESULTS CORRELATION

6 SUMMARY

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Session 4A: Advancing Simulation and Validation

Chapter 15: On wide mapping of a mixed flow turbine with regard to compressor heat flows during turbocharger testing

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PROBLEM OVERVIEW

3 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

4 TEST RESULTS

5 HEAT TRANSFER CORRECTION

6 CALCULATION OF "ADIABATIC" MAPS

7 CONCLUSIONS AND FURTHER WORK

Chapter 16: Turbocharger matching methodology for improved exhaust energy recovery

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 LITERATURE REVIEW

3 MAP PREDICTION METHOD

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 17: Experimental investigation under unsteady flow conditions on turbocharger compressors for automotive gasoline engines

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 TEST FACILITY AND MEASURING SYSTEM

3 TEST PROGRAMME

4 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Session 4B: Turbine Development Trends

Chapter 18: Development of a common dual axle VNTTM for single- and two-stage off-highway applications

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND

2 PERFORMANCE TARGETS AND AERODYNAMIC DEVELOPMENT

3 ACTUATION SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT AND OPTIMIZATION

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 19: An experimental assessment of the effects of stator vane clearance location on an automotive turbocharger turbine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 TEST RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 20: Testing turbine expanders for high efficiency diesels

ABSTRACT

1.0 INTRODUCTION

2.0 DESIGN

3.0 CELL BUILD

4.0 COMMISSIONING

5.0 RUNNING SYSTEM IN MANUAL

6.0 CONCLUSIONS

7.0 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Session 5: Systems and Transient Response

Chapter 21: The role of turbocompound in the era of emissions reduction

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ANALYSIS OVERVIEW

3 RESULTS

3.3 Improvement potential via application of advanced technologies

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 22: Characterization of a low pressure turbine for turbocompounding applications in a mild-hybrid gasoline engine

1 ABSTRACT

3 INTRODUCTION

4 BACKGROUND

5 LOW PRESSURE TURBINE CHARACTERIZATION

6 1-D ENGINE GAS DYNAMIC SIMULATION

7 CONCLUSIONS

8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 23: The transient response of turbocharger turbines

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EQUATION OF ACCELERATION

3 EFFECTS OF TURBOCHARGER PARAMETERS ON TRANSIENT

4 CONCLUSIONS

Session 6: Compressor Development Trends

Chapter 24: Performance of a small-size two-stage centrifugal compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 AERODYNAMIC DESIGN AND ANALYSIS METHODS

3 TEST RIG DESCRIPTION

4 SINGLE-STAGE COMPRESSOR PERFORMANCE

5 TWO-STAGE COMPRESSOR PERFORMANCE

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 25: Effect of diffuser width and tip clearance on the static pressure distributions in a vaneless diffuser of a high-speed centrifugal compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STUDIED DESIGNS AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 PRESSURE DISTRIBUTIONS

4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSION

Chapter 26: Experimental and numerical analysis of a classical bleed slot system for a turbocharger compressor

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

BASELINE COMPRESSOR

NUMERICAL METHOD

EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

BASELINE BLEED SLOT SYSTEM

VARIOUS POSITIONS OF THE BLEED SLOT

EFFECT OF INLET SWIRL ON INCIDENCE DUE TO VARIOUS SLOT POSITIONS

CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Session 7: Novel Pressure Charging and High Efficiency Systems

Chapter 27: Dual boost compressor development

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 COMPRESSOR DEVELOPMENT

3 COMPRESSOR CHARACTERISTICS

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 28: Electrically driven supercharger using the TurboClaw® compressor for engine downsizing

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ELECTRIC SUPERCHARGING

3 INNOVATION

4 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION

CONCLUSION

5.0 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 29: Development of new turbocharger technologies for energy efficiency and low emissions

1 INTRODUCTION

2 HIGH PRESSURE RATIO MET-MB TURBOCHARGER

3 CONSIDERATIONS FOR LOW-SPEED OPERATION

4 VARIABLE GEOMETRY TURBINE AREA

5 HYBRID TURBOCHARGER SYSTEM

6 CONCLUSION

Session 8: Turbine Unsteady Flow

Chapter 30: Experimental investigation on the effect of pulsations on exhaust manifold-related flows aiming at improved efficiency

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PULSATING FLOW THROUGH CURVED PIPES

3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 31: A comparison of timescales within a pulsed flow turbocharger turbine

ABSTRACT

1 BACKGROUND

2 UNSTEADY CRITERIA

3 EXPERIMENTAL DATA

4 COMPUTATIONAL MODEL

5 TIMESCALES

6 CONCLUSIONS

7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 32: Experimental analysis of turbocharger interaction with a pulsatile flow through time-resolved flow measurements upstream and downstream of the turbine

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP

3 TIME RESOLVED MEASUREMENTS WITH A VORTEX SHEDDING FLOW METER

4 RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE WORK

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Additional Papers Not Presented at the Conference

Chapter 33: Reduced model for the radial turbine based on proper orthogonal decomposition

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODEL REDUCTION METHOD

3 POD MODES FOR A RADIAL TURBINE

4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 34: Unsteady flow-based aeroacoustics analysis in centrifugal compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESCRIPTION ON THE CENTRIFUGAL COMPRESSOR

3 NUMERICAL METHODOLOGY

4 SPECTRUM ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSION

CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Author Index