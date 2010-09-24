1000 Questions and Answers from Kumar & Clark's Clinical Medicine

• What causes hypertension in children?

• Is it common for epileptic patients to have post-ictal vomiting? If so, how often does this occur?

• Why is the incidence of parkinsonism less common in smokers?

• What is the role of urine examination in diabetic control?





Where do you turn to when you have a difficult medical question that needs answering?



The ‘Ask the Author’ online feature from the best-selling textbook Kumar & Clark’s Clinical Medicine has collected a wealth of questions and comments directly from medical students and doctors about topics that are of particular interest or difficulty to them.



Kumar and Clark have brought together over 1000 of the questions they have been asked along with their answers. It will appeal to the many fans of Kumar & Clark, from first-year students to practising doctors, and will provide a useful and interesting sounding board to help ensure best practice.



This unique book will provide you with a quick and easy way to discover the answers to your own medical questions…!