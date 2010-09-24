1000 Questions and Answers from Kumar & Clark's Clinical Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
• What causes hypertension in children?
• Is it common for epileptic patients to have post-ictal vomiting? If so, how often does this occur?
• Why is the incidence of parkinsonism less common in smokers?
• What is the role of urine examination in diabetic control?
Where do you turn to when you have a difficult medical question that needs answering?
The ‘Ask the Author’ online feature from the best-selling textbook Kumar & Clark’s Clinical Medicine has collected a wealth of questions and comments directly from medical students and doctors about topics that are of particular interest or difficulty to them.
Kumar and Clark have brought together over 1000 of the questions they have been asked along with their answers. It will appeal to the many fans of Kumar & Clark, from first-year students to practising doctors, and will provide a useful and interesting sounding board to help ensure best practice.
This unique book will provide you with a quick and easy way to discover the answers to your own medical questions…!
Key Features
- The writing style is appealing and conversational, designed to entertain as well as instruct.
- Carries the ‘Kumar & Clark’ stamp of authority.
- All questions fully indexed for ease of reference.
- Covers topics that are easily misunderstood in medicine – good preparation for medical students, senior house officers/interns and specialists in training/residents preparing for written or oral exams.
Table of Contents
- Ethics and communication
- Infectious diseases, tropical medicine and sexually transmitted infections
- Cell and molecular biology, and genetic disorders
- Clinical immunology
- Nutrition
- Gastrointestinal disease
- Liver, biliary tract and pancreatic disease
- Haematological disease
- Malignant disease
- Rheumatology and bone disease
- Renal disease
- Water, electrolytes and acid-base balance
- Cardiovascular disease
- Respiratory disease
- Intensive care medicine
- Drug therapy and poisoning
- Environmental medicine
- Endocrine disease
- Diabetes mellitus and other disorders of metabolism
- The special senses
- Neurological disease
- Psychological medicine
- Skin disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2010
- Published:
- 24th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049965
About the Editor
Parveen Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Michael Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK