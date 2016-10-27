100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgery
1st Edition
Description
Jandial’s 100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgery is the only reference offering a comprehensive approach to effective preparation for oral examinations, MOC, or grand rounds. Ideal for residents and graduates alike, it covers 100 of the most commonly encountered neurosurgical cases and presents them in a layout mirroring that of the oral exams. This singular resource eliminates the need to consult several texts, providing readers with all of the complete, concise knowledge needed to go in with confidence.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
- Covers 100 of the most commonly encountered neurosurgical cases on oral exams.
- Highly templated format mirrors that of the oral exams and ensures quick and easy navigation.
- Over 500 illustrations ensure an enhanced visual understanding.
- Provides a chapter on endovascular neurosurgery, a topic newly included on oral exams.
- Features robust sections and art on the challenging areas of peripheral nerve surgery and vascular surgery.
- Includes common questions on complication management.
- Appendices with key neurosurgery tables and figures (e.g. positioning, spinal fracture grading, and neuropathology) facilitate quick review.
- Information is backed by evidence when available.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323356374
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392235
About the Author
Rahul Jandial
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Division of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Michele Aizenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery and Oncology, Director, Brain and Spine Cancer Center, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE
Mike Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, City of Hope Cancer Center, Duarte, CA