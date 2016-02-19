ロビンス基礎病理学 原書10版 - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9784621301982

ロビンス基礎病理学 原書10版

10th Edition

電子書籍（日本語・英語版）付

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Paperback ISBN: 9784621301982
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 1055
Details

No. of pages:
1055
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784621301982

About the Author

Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon Aster

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

