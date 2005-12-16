1. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks
1st Edition
Fundamentals of Rotating Equipment
Rotating equipment overview; compressor characteristics; operation of a compressor in a system; pump types and applications; pump performance data; centrifugal pump hydraulic disturbances; pump mechanical design; mechanical seals; compressor types and applications; the concept of fluid head; performance relationships; surge (stall) and stonewall; the effect of a gas density change; turbo-compressor mechanical design overview; radial bearing design; rotar axial (thrust) forces; compressor seal system overview and types; reciprocating compressors major component functions; flexible coupling design, installation and operation; steam turbine function and types; steam turbine performance; steam turbine mechanical design overview; steam turbine inlet steam regulation; steam turbine control/ protection systems; steam turbine operation; gas turbine types and applications; gas turbine performance; gas turbine mechanical design; gas turbine support systems; gas turbine control and protection; lubrication system overview and types; monitoring reliability and component condition; conversions to metric system; index
'Fundamentals of Rotating Equipment' is an overview of the main types of rotating machinery in industry, and covers such aspects as system dynamics, surge control, vibration and balancing, radial bearing design, performance parameters, rotor system design and operation, rotor axial (thrust) forces, performance objectives and mechanical restraints, auxiliary systems and seals.
This book will enhance rotating equipment reliability and safety throughout the many industries where such equipment is vital to a successful business.
Over recent years there have been substantial changes in those industries which are concerned with the design, purchase and use of special purpose (ie critical, high-revenue) rotating equipment. Key personnel have been the victims of early retirement or have moved to other industries: contractors and end-users have reduced their technical staff and consequently have to learn complex material ‘from scratch’.
As a result, many companies are finding that they are devoting unnecessary man hours to the discovery and explanation of basic principles, and having to explain these to clients who should already be aware of them. In addition, the lack of understanding by contractors and users of equipment characteristics and operating systems often results in a ‘wrong fit’ and a costly reliability problem.
The stakes can be high, and it against this background that this book has been published. It is the outcome of many years experience and is based on well-honed teaching material which is easily readable, understandable and actually enjoyable!
This is a five volume set. The volumes are:
- Fundamentals of Rotating Equipment
- Pumps
- Compressors
- Auxiliary Systems
- Reliability Optimization thru Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis
- A distillation of many years of on-site training by a well-known US Engineer who also operates in the Middle East.
- A Practical book written in a succinct style and well illustrated throughout.
- An overview of the main types of rotating machinery in industry.
Any company employing maintenance engineers and technicians, especially gas, oil, water, mining, chemical and other process industries.
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949321
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174671
William Forsthoffer Author
President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA
President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA