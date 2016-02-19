グレイ解剖学アトラス 原著第1版
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell Richard Tibbitts Paul Richardson
Paperback ISBN: 9784860347475
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 606
Details
About the Author
Richard Drake
Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
A. Wayne Vogl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Adam Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK
Richard Tibbitts
Paul Richardson
