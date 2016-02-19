グレイ解剖学アトラス　原著第1版 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9784860347475

グレイ解剖学アトラス　原著第1版

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell Richard Tibbitts Paul Richardson
Paperback ISBN: 9784860347475
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 606
Details

No. of pages:
606
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2008
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784860347475

About the Author

Richard Drake

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

Richard Tibbitts

Paul Richardson

